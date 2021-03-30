Unsplash Home
Michael Barrick
@cas_1974
Sweet Springs, WV, USA
March 30, 2021
NIKON, E8800
Monarch butterfly on goldenrod on the first day of autumn, 2020
Related tags
sweet springs
wv
usa
appalachia
equinox
goldenrod
appalachian mountains
west virginia
plant
asteraceae
blossom
invertebrate
insect
monarch
vegetation
