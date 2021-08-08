Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chutima Limpasurat
@chutimeaw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
August 9, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangkok
thailand
pagoda
building
temple
worship
shrine
architecture
spire
steeple
tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
lines
106 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building