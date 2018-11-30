Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steven Su
@xpsteven
Download free
Hongo Dori, 7 Chome-3 Hongō, Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to 113-0033, Japan
Published on
December 1, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Tokyo
10 photos
· Curated by Steven Su
tokyo
japan
urban
Japan
354 photos
· Curated by Aron Zaborszky
japan
building
plant
Flora
131 photos
· Curated by Vanessa R
flora
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
path
walkway
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
japan
pavement
sidewalk
tree trunk
hongo dori
7 chome-3 hongō
bunkyō-ku
tōkyō-to 113-0033
cobblestone
vegetation
maple
Light Backgrounds
flare
ginkgo
tokyo
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Free stock photos