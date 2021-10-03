Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Salcius
@dsalcius
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Big Bear, CA, USA
Published
26d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
big bear
ca
usa
mounatins
tall grass
clouds sky
barn
cabin
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
grassland
field
outdoors
fir
abies
Nature Images
savanna
vegetation
land
countryside
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Majesty
1,180 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images