Go to Venti Views's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in blue denim jacket
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

los angeles
ca
usa
Women Images & Pictures
women fashion
black and white portrait
studio photo
studio portrait
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
gown
robe
fashion
evening dress
People Images & Pictures
human
female
hair
Women Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

People
260 photos · Curated by Jocelyn Traher
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
Jean Genie
297 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking