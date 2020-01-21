Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Juanma Clemente-Alloza
@juanmacllas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Western Wall
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
western wall
jew
judaism
Religion Images
furniture
chair
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
overcoat
coat
sleeve
suit
wall
long sleeve
fashion
evening dress
Public domain images
Related collections
around the world
30 photos
· Curated by G J
building
Italy Pictures & Images
architecture
Kosel
28 photos
· Curated by Frocks in Stock
kosel
jerusalem
israel
Jewish Jeruselam
8 photos
· Curated by David Frieder
jewish
apparel
clothing