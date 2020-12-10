Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tom Moser
@estimated_ch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Lavertezzo, Schweiz
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lavertezzo
schweiz
bridge
switzerland
verzasca
maggia
outdoors
Nature Images
building
architecture
HD Scenery Wallpapers
arched
arch
plant
Mountain Images & Pictures
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
arch bridge
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Daily Readings
590 photos
· Curated by Alexis van den Berg
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Places
280 photos
· Curated by Yan Ots
place
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Bridges
46 photos
· Curated by Ben Sheehan
bridge
building
outdoor