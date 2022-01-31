Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vijay Kumar Gaba
@vijay_kumar_gaba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nainital, Uttarakhand, India
Published
8d
ago
Canon, PowerShot S3 IS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nainital
uttarakhand
india
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
Tree Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
land
mountain range
rainforest
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
hill
Public domain images
Related collections
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beyond Belief
33 photos · Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Home
105 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
flora