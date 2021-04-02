Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer Davis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 2, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
dessert
creme
cream
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
cabbage
lettuce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers