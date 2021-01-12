Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gaurav Khemka
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
RANI SUI LAKE, Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
himachal pradesh
india
rani sui lake
manali
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
trekking
winter landscape
Mountain Images & Pictures
himalayas
gopro
gopro hero 8
camping
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Textures
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Ode to Simplicity
4,105 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers