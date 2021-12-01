Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ornament
Christmas Images
season
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Love Images
gift
festive
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Tree Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
382 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
architectural
354 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers