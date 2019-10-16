Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ridham Parikh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 16, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The picture Perfect Lotus
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lily
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pond lily
Creative Commons images
Related collections
331 - Petals by the Water
116 photos · Curated by Vee W
petal
pond lily
plant
Flowers
170 photos · Curated by Marina Gallego
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Nature
54 photos · Curated by Ridham Parikh
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images