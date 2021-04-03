Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Blea Tarn, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
April 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
uk
blea tarn
ambleside
river
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
tarns
cumbria
south lakes
lakes
lake district
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
housing
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink