Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tom Swinnen
@shottrotter
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 10, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Standing on a path to a perfectly blue lake in the Azores
Related collections
The Path
491 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
Wedding Inspiration 💍
184 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
crater
Volcano Pictures & Images
slope
promontory
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Free stock photos