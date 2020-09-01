Full moon Aug 31 2020. Taken around 6pm. A composite of 262 individual shots at 1/640s; median blended with a slight sharpen filter. In comparison with a lot of my other moon photos, this was actually taken on a tripod (not hand held). The moon was fairly low in the sky so there was some atmospheric distortion between shots, causing geometric aberations in the "before" set of images blended. Which reduced the quality a little since all craters didn't align perfectly prior to blending.