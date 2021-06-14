Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lili Cambalova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
acanthaceae
Rose Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
241 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos · Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile
Pyro 🔥
47 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers