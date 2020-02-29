Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tom Bixler
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Nusa Penida, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
nusa penida
69 photos
· Curated by Reshi Mahendra
nusa penida
bali
outdoor
Interesante
5,978 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
interesante
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
bali
8 photos
· Curated by Wahyu Untoro
bali
outdoor
cliff
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
shoreline
People Images & Pictures
human
building
coast
nusa penida
klungkung regency
bali
indonesia
countryside
rural
shelter
vegetation
plant
Free stock photos