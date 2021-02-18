Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scott Bridges
@s_bridges
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Purple bench and shadow against a brick wall.
Related tags
bench
wall background
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
park bench
Free stock photos
Related collections
seating
93 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
seating
furniture
plant
PURPLE
542 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Purple Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Bench
154 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
bench
furniture
HD Grey Wallpapers