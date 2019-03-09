Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lachlan Cruickshank
@lachlanbikes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 9, 2019
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pack horses under Aconcagua
Related tags
Horse Images
hike
aconcagua
andes
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
mammal
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
slope
plateau
peak
HD Blue Wallpapers
Birds Images
road
gravel
dirt road
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aconcagua
1 photo
· Curated by Sissel Mørtvedt
aconcagua
value study
16 photos
· Curated by Yejin Moon
outdoor
peak
Mountain Images & Pictures
Munți
4 photos
· Curated by Vlad M
island
alone
Summer Images & Pictures