Free photo of Amsterdam old city - a street-view after sunset; the tram is coming. The neo-classical building at the left is for Dutch a historical place: the Nazi's gathered there the Jews in the war. Urban photography of The Netherlands by Fons Heijnsbroek; 2017. Dutch: Foto Amsterdam - na zonsondergang in de brede straat met tram; hij komt er net aan. Links de klassieke voorgevel van de Hollandsche Schouwburg, waarin de nazi's de joodse bevolking in Amsterdam hebben verzameld voor transport naar Duitsland vanaf 1942. Foto van Amsterdam, winter 2017.