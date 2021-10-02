Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dmitrii Zhodzishskii
@dmitrii_zhodzishskii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Abu Simbel, Египет
Published
11d
ago
ILCE-7C
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abu Simbel temple - The Great Temple of Ramesses II
Related tags
abu simbel
египет
architecture
egypt
ancient egypt
temple
ramesses ii
new kingdom
history
africa
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
archaeology
housing
monastery
building
crypt
soil
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Africa
142 photos
· Curated by Dmitrii Zhodzishskii
africa
Animals Images & Pictures
tanzanium
Egypt
26 photos
· Curated by Dmitrii Zhodzishskii
egypt
africa
architecture
Abu Simbel
9 photos
· Curated by Dmitrii Zhodzishskii
abu simbel
egypt
ancient egypt