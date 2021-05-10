Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Fernández Salas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jerusalem - Israel & Palestine
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
the rock
temple mount
palestina
palestine
temple
jerusalen
building
architecture
dome
mosque
human
People Images & Pictures
bridge
column
pillar
arch
arched
Free stock photos
Related collections
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Coffee Culture ☕️
294 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
coffee culture
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal