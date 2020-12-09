Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chef boiling noodles in a kitchen.
Related tags
noodles
kitchen
chef
cooking
dirty dishes
hotwater
restaurant kitchen
hot water
cook
asian
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
finger
lab
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
kitchen
29 photos
· Curated by Angie Ho
kitchen
Food Images & Pictures
human
Food
78 photos
· Curated by wusi Yao
Food Images & Pictures
meal
bowl
Food & Drink
142 photos
· Curated by Chloe Heng
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant