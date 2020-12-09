Go to Melanie Lim's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding stainless steel strainer
person holding stainless steel strainer
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Food & Drink
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Chef boiling noodles in a kitchen.

Related collections

kitchen
29 photos · Curated by Angie Ho
kitchen
Food Images & Pictures
human
Food
78 photos · Curated by wusi Yao
Food Images & Pictures
meal
bowl
Food & Drink
142 photos · Curated by Chloe Heng
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking