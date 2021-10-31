Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tai's Captures
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Jefferson, NC, USA
Published
on
October 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
west jefferson
nc
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
vacation
porch
Mountain Images & Pictures
Family Images & Photos
cabin
old cabin
cabin in woods
cabin interior
railing
chair
furniture
handrail
banister
housing
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures