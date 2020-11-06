Go to Muhammad Ali Abbas's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in blue crew neck t-shirt standing near mountain under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
PTDC Motel Skardu, Hameed Garh Road, Hameed Garh Skardu
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

They said, "in skardu, This was the place, where helicopter lands".

Related collections

Tshirt Mockups
479 photos · Curated by Mofid Ansari
tshirt mockup
clothing
human
T-shirts
281 photos · Curated by Flash Studios
t-shirt
clothing
human
AP-SLC
418 photos · Curated by Larissa M.
ap-slc
clothing
apparel
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking