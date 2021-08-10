Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matt Palmer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Island, New Zealand
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
south island
new zealand
field
agriculture
rural
farming
country
quiet
rolling hills
curves
hill
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
land
plant
straw
hay
rug
Free stock photos
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images