Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bethany Legg
@bkotynski
Download free
Published on
November 21, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Light blue chunks of ice
Share
Info
Related collections
Iceberg
103 photos
· Curated by Christian Domselaar
iceberg
glacier
HD Snow Wallpapers
Cityscape/Landscape
123 photos
· Curated by Math
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Nordic light
26 photos
· Curated by Anna Wehlin
nordic
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
glacier
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
arctic
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
frost
HD Water Wallpapers
snowy
cold
frozen
HD Purple Wallpapers
ice ice baby
natural
Landscape Images & Pictures
volley
pallavolo
Free pictures