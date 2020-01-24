Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro Santos
@pedro_ag_santos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lisbon, Portugal
Published
on
January 24, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
25 de Abril bridge with a cruise ship passing underneath
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lisbon
portugal
HD Grey Wallpapers
bridge
lisboa
25 de abril bridge
cruise ship
building
transportation
boat
vehicle
town
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
urban
suspension bridge
road
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portugal
18 photos · Curated by Nelson Gomes
portugal
building
architecture
Lisboa
6 photos · Curated by Ken Russo
lisboa
portugal
transportation
lisboa
14 photos · Curated by Susana Rebelo
lisboa
portugal
building