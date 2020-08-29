Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Balu Gáspár
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Alpen, Switzerland
Published on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful mountains and lake in the Swiss Alps.
Related tags
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
alpen
film photography
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
alps
35mm
lake
Beautiful Pictures & Images
adventure
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
praktica
film
outdoors
building
housing
Free pictures
Related collections
Journal
23 photos
· Curated by Emily Foster
journal
film
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountain
135 photos
· Curated by Abigael Provost
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
mountain range
f i l m
37 photos
· Curated by Ashe Walker
film photography
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers