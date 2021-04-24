Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
May Lawrence
@masiemay
Download free
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Salted Rosemary ANZAC Cookies
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos
· Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
bangkok
thailand
cookie
biscuit
cookies
biscuits
anzac cookies
anzac biscuits
baking
morning tea
baking cookies
afternoon tea
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images