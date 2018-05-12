Go to Jérémy Stenuit's profile
Available for hire
Download free
shrine
shrine
Sensō-ji, Taitō-ku, JapanPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Senso-ji temple in Asakusa (Tokyo)

Related collections

Japan
829 photos · Curated by Kohei Ikeda
japan
building
HD City Wallpapers
japan
242 photos · Curated by Renee Valenzuela
japan
building
architecture
Asian
58 photos · Curated by Ivy Yeh
asian
japan
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking