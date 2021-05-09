Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Derwentwater, Keswick, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
derwentwater
keswick
uk
HD Grey Wallpapers
misty
moody
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
lake district
cumbria
reflection
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
ground
fog
outdoors
weather
path
road
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Earth Day
172 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock