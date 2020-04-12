Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Sung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
Toys Pictures
finger
school
text
indoors
room
female
Girls Photos & Images
classroom
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Great Minds
222 photos
· Curated by Lauren Boynton
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Coding-for-kids
42 photos
· Curated by Viswathika K
coding-for-kid
human
HD Computer Wallpapers
Welcome Children
4 photos
· Curated by Richard Simpson
child
human
Girls Photos & Images