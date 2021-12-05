Mermaid with Dolphins Sculpture RK Beach, also known as Ramakrishna Beach is an integral part of the city and a favorite among Vizagites and Tourists alike. The view of the sunrise from this beach is truly mesmerizing and one can find a number of people enjoying, some relaxed moments in this beautiful beach enjoying the perfect view. This 3 km stretch, kissed by the sea & ships on one side and flanked by multi-colored apartments on the other makes for a truly rewarding drive. The entire stretch is dotted with beach food snacks.