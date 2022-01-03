Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Philippe Surber
@surber
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badenerstrasse, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
badenerstrasse
schweiz
letzigrund
heiligfeld
construction
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
building
metropolis
high rise
office building
downtown
apartment building
road
neighborhood
Nature Images
outdoors
construction crane
Free pictures
Related collections
Signs of the Times
840 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blooms
171 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant