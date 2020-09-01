Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michal Balog
@mikbutcher
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
ivy
vine
Related collections
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Trees and Leaves
439 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Technology
270 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers