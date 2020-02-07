Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
grayscale photo of people walking on street near buildings and bridge
grayscale photo of people walking on street near buildings and bridge
Manhattan, New York, NY, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pike and Henry Streets, Manhattan. 1936

Related collections

MIN 5000X4000
15 photos · Curated by Ioana Rucareanu
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
building
History
18 photos · Curated by Rita Basile
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking