Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Brittney Strange
@heybrit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cardoon - artichoke thistle
Related tags
plant
artichoke
thistle
cardoon
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
garden
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Flower Images
blossom
vegetable
dahlia
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
sphere
photo
photography
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animal Magnetism
250 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Tropical Vibes
80 photos
· Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor