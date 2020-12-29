Go to Visual Stories || Micheile's profile
@micheile
Download free
green potted plant on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Interiors
, Architecture & Interior
Published on Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

indoors
interior
plants
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
rug
interior design
vase
jar
potted plant
pottery
living room
room
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
planter
pot
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Objects
37 photos · Curated by Lila Steffan
object
plant
indoor
Slow Living
264 photos · Curated by Stacey Langford
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking