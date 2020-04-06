Free photo of street work equipment for workers. This instrument is shaking it own weight and so pressing the sand as quality underlayment for the road surface. Picture of March 2017; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van straatwerkzaamheden; het werktuig dat stevig met zijn eigen gewicht schuwt en daardoor het zand aandrukt, als harde onderlaag voor de nieuwe stenen laag van Ferdinand Bolstraat in Amsterdam, voor de wegwerkzaamheden en nieuwe tramrails aldaar na de metro-bouw. Foto maart 2017 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.