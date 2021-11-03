Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Felicia Varzari
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fir
abies
maple
outdoors
Nature Images
conifer
tree trunk
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Ode to Simplicity
4,036 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Backgrounds
237 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds