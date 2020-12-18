Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gal Perez
@galprz80
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Israel
Published
on
December 18, 2020
samsung, SM-G970F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
israel
Airplane Pictures & Images
sky clouds
winter vibes
buildings
office building
building
town
urban
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
aircraft
transportation
vehicle
architecture
metropolis
apartment building
tower
spire
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Jewelry
103 photos · Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
MAKE A SPLASH
467 photos · Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
café y té
84 photos · Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures