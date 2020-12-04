Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamanna Rumee
@tamanna_rumee
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
flowers
10 photos
· Curated by Ioana Rosu
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Tickled Turquoise Stock Images
48 photos
· Curated by Christina Palmer
plant
Food Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Portraits of flowers
419 photos
· Curated by Michelle Overington
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
iris
crocus
shapes
HD Wallpapers
isolated
element
handmade
blooming
paper art
fashion
lovely
Beautiful Pictures & Images
decoration
Paper Backgrounds
bright
cut
Public domain images