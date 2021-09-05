Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spoon
cutlery
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
carrot
bowl
produce
pasta
dish
meal
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Green energy - wind & solar
118 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
solar
HD Green Wallpapers
wind
Vintage
209 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle