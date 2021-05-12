Go to Jinsoo Choi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white temple under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Seoul, South Korea
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

seoul
south korea
building
worship
shrine
pagoda
architecture
temple
roof
Free stock photos

Related collections

Dancers
35 photos · Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking