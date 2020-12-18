Go to Studio Kealaula's profile
@studiokealaula
Download free
green leaves in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Koloa, HI, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dry-land kalo (taro) growing in Kōloa, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi.

Related collections

Plants
25 photos · Curated by Vinícius dos Santos
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Green
192 photos · Curated by Sian Richardson
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking