Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
zhang kaiyv
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, 北京市中国
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
北海公园
Related tags
beijing
北京市中国
北京
北海公园
建筑
古建筑
屋檐
monastery
architecture
building
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
temple
shrine
worship
roof
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Olympics
30 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures