Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nassim Wahba
@nwahba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fayoum, Egypt
Published
on
October 16, 2019
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fayoum
egypt
HD Sky Wallpapers
agricultural
Sunset Images & Pictures
electricity
cable
power lines
electric transmission tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Shadow Play
67 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Workspaces
82 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
People working
154 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business