On the way home from Easter weekend in Chicago, I begged my honey to stop in Dwight to take some wind farm pictures at sunset. Well... that year Easter fell on April Fools Day, and the next time we stopped, there was someone coming from the opposite direction with snow on their car. We were stuck on the highway in a snow storm for an hour! I felt like the April Fool for getting us stuck in that storm. Today, this is my all-time favorite wind farm photo, and I am so glad we stopped for it! It is also my 100th photo uploaded to Unsplash. Thanks for giving me a place to share my passions!