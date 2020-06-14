Go to Laura Ockel's profile
@viazavier
Download free
wind turbines on brown field during sunset
wind turbines on brown field during sunset
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Sustainability
Algonquin - Minonk Windfarm, County Road 2000 North, Minonk, IL, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

On the way home from Easter weekend in Chicago, I begged my honey to stop in Dwight to take some wind farm pictures at sunset. Well... that year Easter fell on April Fools Day, and the next time we stopped, there was someone coming from the opposite direction with snow on their car. We were stuck on the highway in a snow storm for an hour! I felt like the April Fool for getting us stuck in that storm. Today, this is my all-time favorite wind farm photo, and I am so glad we stopped for it! It is also my 100th photo uploaded to Unsplash. Thanks for giving me a place to share my passions!

Related collections

golden hour
39 photos · Curated by Jess Speake
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunrise
Nature
96 photos · Curated by Fhau Fjrds
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking