Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alena Plotnikova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
In the modern part of Vienna, Austria
Related tags
Women Images & Pictures
gucci
black outfit
girl alone
russian
office building
gucci belt
hair
straight hair
russian girl
standing girl
clothing
apparel
sleeve
People Images & Pictures
human
long sleeve
overcoat
coat
female
Free images
Related collections
Fav
3,681 photos
· Curated by XFi Lister
fav
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Girl
3,904 photos
· Curated by XFi Lister
Girls Photos & Images
human
clothing
Glam
107 photos
· Curated by Andrea Augustin
glam
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds